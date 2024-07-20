'We're Bulldogs in my house' - Jude Cascone discusses offer from Georgia
Walton High School (Ga.) tight end Jude Cascone has recently seen his recruitment explode.Ohio State, Alabama, North Carolina, and Maryland all offered Cascone last month. More importantly, Georgia...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news