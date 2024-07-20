Cortez Smith has locked in his college decision.

Smith, the No. 7-ranked offensive guard in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class out of Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High, is the latest big man to commit to the Great Wall of Georgia.

One of the Peach State's best pledged in-state to the Dawgs over Miami. South Carolina and Georgia Tech were also finalists for Smith, the No. 187 overall player in the country.

Smith's mind was made up after officially visiting Athens last over June 21-23 weekend.

"The official visits were a really big deal. They showed a lot about Georgia," Smith told Rivals of his decision.

"It changed my mind ... a lot of people talk about Georgia's system, but it's really way more inclusive ... more inclusive than people think," he continued. "There's football, but it's way more balanced with education ... I really love the culture over there, everybody rallies behind the football team and the whole community ... I fit in well. I'd love to be a part of that and what Georgia has going on with the great community they have over there."