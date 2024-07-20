Rivals250 OL Cortez Smith commits to Georgia
Cortez Smith has locked in his college decision.
Smith, the No. 7-ranked offensive guard in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class out of Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High, is the latest big man to commit to the Great Wall of Georgia.
One of the Peach State's best pledged in-state to the Dawgs over Miami. South Carolina and Georgia Tech were also finalists for Smith, the No. 187 overall player in the country.
Smith's mind was made up after officially visiting Athens last over June 21-23 weekend.
"The official visits were a really big deal. They showed a lot about Georgia," Smith told Rivals of his decision.
"It changed my mind ... a lot of people talk about Georgia's system, but it's really way more inclusive ... more inclusive than people think," he continued. "There's football, but it's way more balanced with education ... I really love the culture over there, everybody rallies behind the football team and the whole community ... I fit in well. I'd love to be a part of that and what Georgia has going on with the great community they have over there."
During Smith's visit to Athens last month, he got a closer look at the program under Kirby Smart and Stacey Searels.
That includes what Georgia offers in the classroom and from a development standpoint.
"When I was there, we had individual meetings and we saw everything," he started. "Whether it's education, nutrition, time off the field with the coaches, everything ... Everything was specialized."
"They made sure they told me I'll be a better person, I'll be a better man in general," Smith added. "I'll develop good tendencies in how I work and help make me into the best player possible when I'm there."
The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is being touted as Georgia's center of the future.
Smith trusts the development at the position under Searels and this coaching staff to help him hone his craft.
"Development mattered a lot to me ... it was pretty big," he explained. "They don't just throw you into the work. They get you experience when you come in, and then it's a lot more specialized. They showed me that no matter -- if you come in and start or come in and not play at all, they're still gonna develop me to be the best player I can be before I leave."