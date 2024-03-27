Here is the March 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'I want him to be even better'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is expecting more out of Earnest Greene as he enters his redshirt sophomore season. Green appeared in all 14 games in 2023.

"In our league, he played pretty good considering he held up and did good things at probably the hardest position to play in all of college football," Smart said. "I want him to be better this year. I want him to be even better than he was last year with how he leads and practices.”

Greene admitted that it took some time to get into the swing of things last season since he was coming off of back surgery that forced him to miss most of the 2022 season.

“I always said it takes football to get in football shape," Greene said. "You can do all the conditioning you want to, but for mental and physical, it takes football to get in football shape. You can take as many walkthrough reps as you want to, as much film as you need to be in, studying, but it takes reps on the field, live reps, to get comfortable with live reps.”

Elite receiver back on the market

Receiver Jayvan Boggs revealed that he has decommitted from Ohio State and is interested in learning more about the plethora of schools interested in his services.

Among those programs is Georgia, which recently offered him a scholarship. Boggs is excited to learn more about the program and what it has to offer him.

"I just want to see their plan for me if I come there," he said. "I haven't seen the facility or spent time with the coaches, so stuff like that."

Boggs said he has heard from a lot of schools recently.

"It's been crazy," Boggs said. "I've heard from coaches, players, everybody. It's kind of a refresher. I talked to my parents about everything and we decided we wanted to go through the whole recruiting process."

JaCorey Thomas journey