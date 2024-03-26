After being eliminated by Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament, Georgia thought its season was over.

But after Ole Miss thumbed its nose at the National Invitational Tournament, the Bulldogs received a reprieve, happily accepting the opportunity to keep their season alive. The Rebels’ loss has been Georgia’s gain.

After Tuesday night’s 79-77 win at Ohio State, the Bulldogs are headed to Indianapolis for the tournament’s Final Four.

Georgia (20-16) Will play the winner of Wednesday night’s quarterfinal game between Seton Hall and UNLV in the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 2. The finals are on April 4.

“This is really big. We don’t take it lightly. We were picked near the bottom (of the SEC), we all know that, but we had higher expectations within our program,” head coach Mike White said. “I love the character that our guys are showing. We’re playing with gratitude; we’re playing with appreciation. With us, it’s ‘Hey, we’re thankful for the opportunity. We’re going to take full advantage.”

Graduate Noah Thomasson could not agree more.

Thomasson scored 21 points to lead Georgia, which survived a late 17-0 run by Ohio State to advance to the semifinals of the NIT for the third time in program history (1982 and 1998).

“We really like each other. In fact, we love each other,” Thomasson said. “The big thing is, guys like me, Russ (Russel Tchewa), and Sonny (Sunahara), we lose tonight, that’s it for us. So, the opportunity to keep playing is a big thing. We just keep coming into practice with good vibes, smiles, and laughter … working hard. We do that, you never know what’s going to happen.”