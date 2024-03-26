Peach State defensive back Tyriq Green out of Kell High School visited Athens on March 14.

Green, a four-star prospect, measures in at 6-foot, 185 pounds. Green is the do-it-all guy at Kell, seeing the field on both offense and defense. In two years Green has racked up over 1,500 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.

Green holds Power Five offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Georgia has also offered Green. He said the coaching staff at Georgia, who is recruiting him as a defensive back, likes his ability to “get to the ball, be a ballhawk, and help make tackles."