More details have emerged from Georgia running back Trevor Etienne's arrest early Sunday morning on four misdemeanor vehicular charges.

He posted bail totaling $1,883.00 after being arrested by Athens Clarke County police at 4:35 a.m. Etienne was released at 5:27 am. ET.

Along with charges of DUI and reckless driving, Etienne was charged with affixing material that reduces the visibility of windows/windshields and failure to maintain the proper lane.

Etienne’s DUI charge was denoted as “less safe.”

The DUI less safe statute also allows a driver to be convicted even if their blood alcohol content is less than .08 grams. Etienne declined to take a field sobriety test.

"I want to reiterate what I said last week about the kid. I've really enjoyed getting to know him. I've enjoyed coaching him, he's a bright kid, and we push him while we're out there," head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday. "But we also know that some kids don't make the best decisions, and the older you get, the tougher the consequences are for your mistake."

University Athletic Association rules state first-time DUI offenders are subject to a one-game suspension.

According to Smart, Etienne will be subject to any university rules, as well as any in-house punishment.

"He's not going to let the mistake define him," Smart said. "He's embarrassed, he's upset; he knows he made a mistake. This will be a teaching mistake and he'll be the better for it."

According to a copy of the police report obtained by UGASports, Etienne, 19, was spotted driving southbound on South Milledge Avenue traveling between 80 and 90 mph in a 50 mph zone.

He later passed another vehicle on a blind curve near Will Hunter Road passing over a double yellow line "with almost zero lighting other than headlights" then passed another vehicle before the crest of a hill over a double line a second time.

After observing Etienne pass the vehicle, police attempted to stop Etienne to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle continued to proceed southbound.

As police attempted to catch Etienne, the officer "reached 80 to 90 mph, and the vehicle was still gaining ground.

Etienne then reportedly accelerated his vehicle onto Golf Course Road over the yellow medan and passed several parked vehicles in front of the "Retreat apartment complex" until it came to the entrance gate, per police.

According to police, Etienne's eyes were glossed and his speech slurred. The report said the Bulldog running swayed back and forth while standing on flat ground.

He did not consent to a field sobriety test. Etienne told police that he "could push his car home" in response to whether he wanted to take the sobriety test.

"Based on his driving behavior, his physical demeanor, and statements in which he admitted drinking three beers downtown, I arrested him for DUI-Alcohol Less safe and three other charges," the report read.

When asked for his ID, the report read Etienne "showed police his car key."

Per UGA athletic policy, Etienne could face a one-game suspension for the DUI. The Bulldogs open the season in Mercedes Benz Stadium against Clemson.

