Responding to both the good and bad

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hasn't paid attention or put much thought in the fact his team is a 13.5-point favorite against Clemson on Saturday.

Given the fact the Tigers are still a quality program and that a lot of the players on both teams know each other, Smart is expecting a good fight between the programs. He also knows there will be some situations that arise that nobody planned for.

It's how Georgia responds in those moments that will be crucial.

“I hadn't played in a game yet where, you know, something you didn't expect happened,” he said. “The response time to that is probably the most, the biggest unknown.”

Georgia and Clemson have a longstanding rivalry although they don't play too often. Georgia is 43-18-4 in the all-time series, having won the last meeting 10-3 in 2021.

“It's a non-conference, traditional rivalry that the fan bases love. The passion, the energy, and pageantry have always been there,” Smart said. “But these two schools certainly have a great history, independent of each other, but they have a great history against each other.”

'Georgia's definitely up there'

Houston County safety Jordan Smith has Georgia on his mind.

Having grown up in the state, his family is full of UGA fans. That influence will certainly help the Bulldogs out as he continues to be a priority recruit in the class of 2026.

"Growing up in Georgia, you’re going to see a lot of Georgia football," Smith said. "My family’s a Georgia team. They leave it up to me to make my decision, but Georgia’s definitely up there."

Smith said he's developed a good relationship with co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, who told him to continue improving his game.

"He told me to keep balling out, keep doing what I’m doing, just keep in contact," Smith said. "I know he knows what he’s doing. I believe in what he’s telling me when he’s coaching me up."

