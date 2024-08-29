PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Expect the unexpected

Kirby Smart. (Rivals)
Kirby Smart. (Rivals) (Radi Nabulsi)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented My Perfect Franchise.

Responding to both the good and bad

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hasn't paid attention or put much thought in the fact his team is a 13.5-point favorite against Clemson on Saturday.

Given the fact the Tigers are still a quality program and that a lot of the players on both teams know each other, Smart is expecting a good fight between the programs. He also knows there will be some situations that arise that nobody planned for.

It's how Georgia responds in those moments that will be crucial.

“I hadn't played in a game yet where, you know, something you didn't expect happened,” he said. “The response time to that is probably the most, the biggest unknown.”

Georgia and Clemson have a longstanding rivalry although they don't play too often. Georgia is 43-18-4 in the all-time series, having won the last meeting 10-3 in 2021.

“It's a non-conference, traditional rivalry that the fan bases love. The passion, the energy, and pageantry have always been there,” Smart said. “But these two schools certainly have a great history, independent of each other, but they have a great history against each other.”

'Georgia's definitely up there'

Houston County safety Jordan Smith has Georgia on his mind.

Having grown up in the state, his family is full of UGA fans. That influence will certainly help the Bulldogs out as he continues to be a priority recruit in the class of 2026.

"Growing up in Georgia, you’re going to see a lot of Georgia football," Smith said. "My family’s a Georgia team. They leave it up to me to make my decision, but Georgia’s definitely up there."

Smith said he's developed a good relationship with co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, who told him to continue improving his game.

"He told me to keep balling out, keep doing what I’m doing, just keep in contact," Smith said. "I know he knows what he’s doing. I believe in what he’s telling me when he’s coaching me up."

UGASports Live

Also on UGASports

Georgia legacy Brayden Tyson is building a relationship with the Bulldogs.

Defensive lineman Waylen Wooten picks up an offer from Georgia.

Onto Atlanta

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

