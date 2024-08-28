PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Georgia news and notes for Wednesday

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Kirby Smart has one big question about his team heading into Saturday’s opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Clemson (Noon, ABC).

“How will we respond to something really good happening? How will we respond to something not so good happening?” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “Because both are going to happen.”

The top-ranked Bulldogs enter the game a two-touchdown favorite, but Smart pays no attention to that.

Especially since the game is against a traditional rival like Clemson.

“It's a non-conference, traditional rivalry that the fan bases love. The passion, the energy, and pageantry have always been there,” Smart said. “But these two schools certainly have a great history, independent of each other, but they have a great history against each other.”

It’s because of the rivalry that Smart said his Bulldogs have to expect the unexpected and respond accordingly.

“I hadn't played in a game yet where, you know, something you didn't expect happened,” he said. “The response time to that is probably the most, the biggest unknown.”

• Smart responded to a question asking to evaluate his running back room for Saturday with a one-word response: “Excited,” said Smart. “The game. That’s how I would describe our tailback room. They’re excited about the game, just like every position group.”

• Smart was asked to give his take on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and what he feels will be the three keys to the game.

“The scouting report is, No. 1, is he’s very experienced and has played in a lot of football games,” Smart said. “And when you have a quarterback that's played in a lot of football games, it's an advantage. I mean, we both have kids that have experience, so the quarterback is such a key part of every game because he has to make a decision every play, and touches the ball every play. I think the guy's done a tremendous job. He's going to be even better with a year's belt underneath him of this offense. So, the deciding factor of the game.”

• Regarding three keys, drink if you’ve heard this before.

“I mean, you would think explosive plays, turnovers, and line of scrimmage,” Smart said. “Those are the three that I have to feel like are going to be the deciding factor.”

• Much has been made about quarterbacks being able to use headsets on the offense. The defense, not so much.

There’s a reason.

Per Smart, there’s no advantage to be had.

“Well, not a lot. You have to communicate with 11 people. They don't give you 11 headsets, so they give you one. The one guy can't really communicate to the other 10 players on defense, not as well as you can from a sideline standpoint,” Smart said. “Sometimes the signal caller is not the guy that needs that voice. So strategically, you may find some teams that put it on a player that maybe you're trying to help out more because the signal-caller is probably still going to have to get the signal because unless you huddle on defense, that piece of equipment does not help you tremendously.”

• Oklahoma State’s football program announced recently that its players will be wearing QR codes on the back of their helmets as part of an NIL initiative.

However, don’t look for that to happen at Georgia. At least not yet.

“We haven't discussed and aren't to the point of wanting to do that in terms of commercializing that part of our game. Certainly, our players have an opportunity and many of our players do capitalize on NIL and soon-to-be revenue share. But would argue that people are trying to also keep our game as pure as they can. I'm probably more of a traditionalist, but we'll see where it goes.”

