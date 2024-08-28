Defensive lineman Waylon Wooten picks up an offer from Georgia
Waylon Wooten recently picked up an offer from in-state Georgia.Wooten, a sophomore defensive tackle at Grayson High School, was thrilled about the offer."It means a lot, but you gotta keep working...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news