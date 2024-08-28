A one-handed interception was all it took.

Jordan Smith made that highlight play while he competed in a 7-on-7 event at Georgia this summer. The 2026 four-star defensive back from Houston County also displayed his coverage ability as he stuck with opposing receivers.

That day led to a Georgia offer that has the Bulldogs as a top contender in Smith's recruitment.

"Growing up in Georgia, you’re going to see a lot of Georgia football," Smith said. "My family’s a Georgia team. They leave it up to me to make my decision, but Georgia’s definitely up there."