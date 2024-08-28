Georgia 'up there' for 2026 in-state DB Jordan Smith
A one-handed interception was all it took.
Jordan Smith made that highlight play while he competed in a 7-on-7 event at Georgia this summer. The 2026 four-star defensive back from Houston County also displayed his coverage ability as he stuck with opposing receivers.
That day led to a Georgia offer that has the Bulldogs as a top contender in Smith's recruitment.
"Growing up in Georgia, you’re going to see a lot of Georgia football," Smith said. "My family’s a Georgia team. They leave it up to me to make my decision, but Georgia’s definitely up there."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news