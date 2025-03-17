The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Everything is fast tempo'

Here is the March 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Just like a game

Georgia has continued its quest in trying to flip cornerback Peyton Dyer from South Carolina.

Recently, the Bulldogs hosted Dyer for a visit. Dyer was impressed with what he saw from Georgia on the practice field and how he could potentially fit in if he were to switch allegiances.

"It was nice," Dyer said. "One thing I like about Georgia, when they're practicing, everything is fast tempo, everything is like game-like. So everything they do, it's 100 percent, all the time."

Dyer said that he has established a great relationship with defensive backs coach Donte Williams.

"Everything he says, he keeps his word, so that's one thing I like about Coach Donte," Dyer said. "The way he talks to me right now, that's basically the way he coaches. You know, most coaches, they say one thing and they do the other, but Coach Donte just keeps it real with me. That's one thing I really like."

Tourney bound

For the first time in a decade, Georgia is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Bulldogs will take on eighth-seeded Gonzaga in the first round on Thursday at 4:25 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas.

"I think just to think back as a little kid, just always watching those games, especially during high school, teachers turning on every time in class," guard Silas Demary Jr. said. 'Just to be able to finally be a part of this moment, and especially being able to come back and do it a year or two, I'm just grateful and happy to be a part of it."

Georgia finished the regular season and SEC Tournament with a 20-12 overall record and finishing 8-10 in the conference. That conference record was bolstered with four wins to close the regular season, with a signature victory over Florida.

"Incredible, incredible," head coach Mike White said of his tenure to date at Georgia. "But we'll celebrate later this spring. We want to make some moments. We want to play well. Regardless, we want to play well, and that stuff will take care of itself. We'll talk more big picture in the spring, but we've come a long way. We all came to Georgia to do this, to get Georgia to the NCAA tournament."

Baseball wins slugfest

The Georgia baseball team bounced back following a loss on Saturday to defeat Kentucky 17-10 on Sunday.

"It's like you've been in a 15 round heavyweight fight where you both been knocked down and got to beat counts about five times each and then you find your way," head coach Wes Johnson said. "It felt like Rocky."

