A wild look at Georgia's history in the NCAA Tournament

Blue Cain and the Bulldogs will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years. (Steve Roberts/Imagn Images)

It's been a long decade, but Georgia is finally back in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia's history in the big dance is anything but extensive. The Bulldogs have only reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times in 119 seasons. That's actually a remarkable feat given the size of Georgia's athletic budget and success in other sports, notably football. Give credit to Mike White and this year's group of players, who caught fire to win four of its final five games to earn a 9-seed in the Midwest Regional. The Bulldogs will face 8-seed Gonzaga in the first round on Thursday. Let's take a look at each of Georgia's tournament runs, including what life was like during each of these appearances.

Last time Georgia made the NCAA Tournament

Year: 2015 Games played: First round — 7-seed Michigan State 70, 10-seed Georgia 63 Georgia gave Michigan State everything it could handle in this game. Kenny Gaines played injured and scored 15 points, but it wasn't enough to upend the Spartans. Interestingly enough, Michigan State escaped the Bulldogs and caught fire en route to the Final Four. No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100: Uptown Funk! by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars Top movie in America: The Divergent Series: Insurgent Most popular TV show: The Big Bang Theory Georgia’s U.S. Senators: David Perdue, Johnny Isakson Average price of a McDonald’s Big Mac: $4.79 NCAA football champion: Ohio State NCAA Tournament champion: Duke

Last time Georgia won a game in the NCAA Tournament

Year: 2002 Games played: First round — 3-seed Georgia 85, 14-seed Murray State 68 Second round — 11-seed Southern Illinois 77, 3-seed Georgia 75 In 2002, Jim Harrick's Georgia team entered the NCAA Tournament with high expectations and took care of business against Murray State. Of course, this win would later be vacated due to rules violations committed in Harrick's tenure. Georgia's second round game against Southern Illinois ended in disappointment, however. The Bulldogs led by as many as 19 in the first half but allowed the Salukis to rally and steal a victory late. No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of Georgia’s tourney exit: Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule Top grossing movie in America that week: Ice Age Most popular TV show that year: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Georgia’s U.S. Senators: Max Cleland, Zell Miller Average price of a McDonald’s Big Mac: $2.39 NCAA football champion: Miami NCAA Tournament champion: Maryland

Last time Georgia reached the Sweet 16

Year: 1996 Games played: First round — 8-seed Georgia 81, 9-seed Clemson 74 Second round — 8-seed Georgia 76, 1-seed Purdue 69 Sweet 16 — 4-seed Syracuse 83, 8-seed Georgia 81 (OT) After dispatching Clemson, Georgia got the game of his life from Terrell Bell. Bell made all five of his field goals and went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line to score 15 minutes in the win. Carlos Strong scored 17 and Shandon Anderson posted 15. The Bulldogs fought valiantly against Syracuse but it wasn't enough late. Anderson scored 25 points and Pertha Robinson totaled 21 in what was a wild overtime finish that saw Georgia go up 81-80 on an Anderson 3 with 7.1 seconds to go. But only five seconds later, Syracuse's John Wallace hit a contested 3 at the top of the key to win the game for the Orange. No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of Georgia’s tourney exit: One Sweet Day by Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey Top grossing movie in America that week: The Birdcage Most popular TV show that year: ER Georgia’s U.S. Senators: Sam Nunn, Paul Coverdale Average price of a McDonald’s Big Mac: $2.36 NCAA football champion: Nebraska NCAA Tournament champion: Kentucky

Last, and only, time Georgia reached the Elite Eight and Final Four