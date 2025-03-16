Bulldogs win Sunday slugfest

Although it would be hyperbole to call Sunday’s game against Kentucky a must-win for Georgia, it was plenty big for Bulldog skipper Wes Johnson.
Following Saturday’s frustrating loss to the Wildcats, which featured seven walks and four hit-by-pitches, taking the opening SEC series by any means possible was the only thought on his mind.
So, although taking a 17-10 slugfest might not have been the method predicted, the outcome suited Johnson fine.
"You can't really give too many of those away," Johnson said. "I mean, anytime you win a series in general in this league, you gotta be happy about it."
It was a good day to be a hitter.
Robbie Burnett wasn’t complaining. The UNC-Asheville transfer enjoyed another big day, going 4-for-4 with his 11th homer, three runs scored, and a career-high five RBI.
He wasn’t the only Bulldog to have a big afternoon.
Catcher Henry Hunter homered twice, his third and fourth of the weekend, and drove in three runs.
"I just continue to get confidence, continue to develop an approach and understand what people are trying to do to me and get my pitch," Hunter said. "That's the biggest thing, just not chasing, shrinking the zone and just get good pitches to hit and hit them and not miss them."
Slate Alford, Devin Obee and Nolan McCarthy added two RBI apiece, for Georgia, which broke a 10-10 tie with a five-run sixth after blowing a 9-4 lead.
Kolby Branch also homered for the Bulldogs (21-2, 2-1).
"It's like you've been in a 15 round heavyweight fight where you both been knocked down and got to beat counts about five times each and then you find your way," Johnson said. "It felt like Rocky."
The Wildcats got in some shots of their own. Kentucky flexed its long-ball muscles against Leighton Finley as Georgia's starting pitchers continued their troubling start to the year.
Finley was able to get two strikes on the first three hitters but found himself down 3-0 before recording the first out.
A two-run home on a 0-2 pitch by Luke Lawrence was followed by a solo shot by Cole Hage before Finley ended the inning.
But after Burnett’s solo home run cut the lead to two, Finley’s troubles continued in the second.
A solo home run by catcher Devin Burkes was the third off of Finley, who, coming into the game, had not allowed a homer in 15 innings.
It was obvious Johnson’s patience was wearing thin.
After Finley’s second hit by pitch put Shaun Montoya at first, Johnson wasted no time getting Brian Curley into the game.
Typically one of Georgia’s top backend pitchers, his second-inning appearance marked the earliest of the year for the VCU transfer, who was the pitcher of the record. But he would not get credit for the win after the Bulldogs failed to hold a 9-4 lead as the Wildcats roared back to tie the game at 10 in the sixth.
Curley, who was charged with four runs, was followed by Brian Zeldin (1-0), who came through during a big spot in the seventh.
Up by five, Kentucky (14-4, 1-2) had the bases loaded and one out. Johson went to the mound, seemingly to take Zeldin from the game in favor of Eric Hammond, who was already running in from the bullpen.
However, Johnson changed his mind and stuck with Zeldin, who rewarded his coach’s confidence by striking out Burkes and Griffin Cameron, ending the inning.
"Wes came out and settled me down," said Zeldin, who allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings before Hammond came on with two out in the ninth to get the final out.
Georgia returns to action on Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Florida, which was swept this weekend by Tennessee.