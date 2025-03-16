Bulldogs win Sunday slugfest

Although it would be hyperbole to call Sunday’s game against Kentucky a must-win for Georgia, it was plenty big for Bulldog skipper Wes Johnson.

Following Saturday’s frustrating loss to the Wildcats, which featured seven walks and four hit-by-pitches, taking the opening SEC series by any means possible was the only thought on his mind.

So, although taking a 17-10 slugfest might not have been the method predicted, the outcome suited Johnson fine.

"You can't really give too many of those away," Johnson said. "I mean, anytime you win a series in general in this league, you gotta be happy about it."

It was a good day to be a hitter.

Robbie Burnett wasn’t complaining. The UNC-Asheville transfer enjoyed another big day, going 4-for-4 with his 11th homer, three runs scored, and a career-high five RBI.

He wasn’t the only Bulldog to have a big afternoon.

Catcher Henry Hunter homered twice, his third and fourth of the weekend, and drove in three runs.

"I just continue to get confidence, continue to develop an approach and understand what people are trying to do to me and get my pitch," Hunter said. "That's the biggest thing, just not chasing, shrinking the zone and just get good pitches to hit and hit them and not miss them."

Slate Alford, Devin Obee and Nolan McCarthy added two RBI apiece, for Georgia, which broke a 10-10 tie with a five-run sixth after blowing a 9-4 lead.

Kolby Branch also homered for the Bulldogs (21-2, 2-1).