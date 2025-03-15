COMMIT! Four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese picks Georgia

Georgia received good news on Saturday as four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese committed to the Bulldogs.

Marchese's offer sheet is long and he has four official visits locked in. However, Marchase went ahead and chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout led Cartersville High School (GA) in receiving last year by hauling in 44 passes for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 23.9 yards per catch.

Marchese's recruitment blew up after his breakout junior season. Georgia Tech, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Kentucky, Indiana, Ole Miss, Utah, Memphis, Maryland, and others offered.

Georgia offered in January, and per Sam Spiegelman, the Bulldogs immediately became a factor.

Marchese has visited Athens several times throughout his recruitment. Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley and head coach Kirby Smart have also visited him at his school. The Bulldogs have kept tabs on him and invited him back to a spring practice this month.

Marchese's official visit to Georgia is still set for June 6-8.

Marchese joins fellow four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford as the second at the position for the Bulldogs in the 2026 class.