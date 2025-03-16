Who could be the team leaders for UGA football in 2025?

With rosters comprised of roughly 30% new players each season, it is critical for outstanding college football teams to identify team leaders early.

Then, those leaders must play.

Last year, Tate Ratledge, Trevor Etienne, and Smael Mondon were among the team leaders who missed significant playing time on the field.

Even the one-time Heisman candidate Carson Beck didn’t appear to fill needed leadership voids.

Not all leaders are the loud ‘rah-rah’ guys. Here are some leadership archetypes and potential players on the 2025 roster who can step into those roles. The legendary leaders at UGA fit into multiple of these categories.