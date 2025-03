Trying to flip a recruit can be a fine line.

Schools often try to respect a prospect's commitment and try not to put down the school he is committed to. But when a school wants a prospect badly, as Georgia does with cornerback Peyton Dyer, the coaches have to make sure that shines through in their recruiting efforts.

The Bulldogs' strong push to flip Dyer continued this week when Georgia hosted him for a spring practice visit on March 13.