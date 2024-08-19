Here is the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Is Robinson ready?

Over the weekend, Anthony Dasher put together a list of five Georgia defensive players to keep an eye on with the college football season rapidly approaching.

Among those is cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, who arrived to the program as a highly-touted five-star prospect at his position. Due to depth issues, it's likely Robinson sees the field early.

The good news is he has a ton of ability to learn the job and be a major contributor if called upon.

"Robinson has all the talent in the world and depth at cornerback will likely require him to be on the field early," Dasher wrote. "Much like he said about (Joenel) Aguero, (Glenn) Schumann likes the way Robinson has attacked camp, despite still being in high school less than a year ago."

Schumann has been pleased with Robinson's approach as a new addition.

“It’s a lot on high school guys transitioning. I think that he's attacked his conditioning and everything else to be able to maximize his ability,” Schumann said. “I don't mean that to say that he wasn't, but there's a lot of demands on that position to be able to be at your best every snap. I think the way that he's approached that has allowed him to compete in camp, and he has to continue to do that.”

Defensive back depth

As it stands, however, it is unlikely that Robinson will open the Clemson game as a starter. Coming out of the second preseason scrimmage, Dasher noted the cornerback depth chart looks like this:

"No shock here, but it appears Daylen Everette (who started all 14 games last year) and Julian Humphrey will open at cornerback," Dasher wrote. "As Radi Nabulsi mentioned Saturday, Daniel Harris and Ellis Robinson IV appear to be the top two backups, though both should see extensive playing time … Surmising that Dan Jackson will start at safety opposite Malaki Starks, but KJ Bolden – despite missing last week with injury – will be on the field a lot."

