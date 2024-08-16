Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss spent part of his post-practice media session being quizzed on specifics of Week 1 opponent Clemson.

No offense to the Tigers, but game-planning for the Tigers isn’t the current point of emphasis.

Per Chambliss, trying to improve against a Bulldog offense he considers the best in college football is the only concern.

The old “iron sharpens iron” analogy is definitely in play here.

“We’re going against the best offense in the nation. We're getting better every single day and trying to simulate what we need to work on, find our strengths, try and find our weaknesses, and work on that working into game week prep,” Chambliss said. “It’s just all about the little inches. We talked about it today. All the inches add up to a win. We’re just trying to win every single play in those little individual moments.”

Chambliss, one of the more thoughtful players on the Bulldogs, is dead serious with his statement about the potency of Georgia’s offense.

“I firmly believe we're always having the best offense in the country. Consistently, our O-line … what, they gave them nine sacks last year in total? That's less than one a game, way less than one a game,” Chambliss said. “We have some of the best talent in the world and collectively with the best coaches. The coaches take that talent and put it into a system that plays to everybody's strengths.”

Chambliss’ optimism does not end there. He’s also expecting better results from Georgia’s second scrimmage Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Kirby Smart lamented his team’s enthusiasm, noting last Saturday’s session was not quite what he expected to see.

Chambliss believes this weekend’s scrimmage will be more to his liking as the Bulldogs forge ahead to the season opener against Clemson.

“We always say that because we want to see growth from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage. Obviously, we haven't put – the first scrimmage was the first time we put pads on since spring,” Chambliss said. “That's a long time to go without a lot of tackling. It's a long time to go without actually going into a game-like simulation and going from last week into this week. We just want to see everybody be freer, be looser, and play the game like how they want to play and just be physical and tough. We just need to not be out-hustled and be everything our defense wants to be.”