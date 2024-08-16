PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

High praise from Chaz Chambliss

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2Y3VC1vM0lLQW9FP3NpPTdkUjRfTUtRamY1VjFJQmU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss spent part of his post-practice media session being quizzed on specifics of Week 1 opponent Clemson.

No offense to the Tigers, but game-planning for the Tigers isn’t the current point of emphasis.

Per Chambliss, trying to improve against a Bulldog offense he considers the best in college football is the only concern.

The old “iron sharpens iron” analogy is definitely in play here.

“We’re going against the best offense in the nation. We're getting better every single day and trying to simulate what we need to work on, find our strengths, try and find our weaknesses, and work on that working into game week prep,” Chambliss said. “It’s just all about the little inches. We talked about it today. All the inches add up to a win. We’re just trying to win every single play in those little individual moments.”

Chambliss, one of the more thoughtful players on the Bulldogs, is dead serious with his statement about the potency of Georgia’s offense.

“I firmly believe we're always having the best offense in the country. Consistently, our O-line … what, they gave them nine sacks last year in total? That's less than one a game, way less than one a game,” Chambliss said. “We have some of the best talent in the world and collectively with the best coaches. The coaches take that talent and put it into a system that plays to everybody's strengths.”

Chambliss’ optimism does not end there. He’s also expecting better results from Georgia’s second scrimmage Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Kirby Smart lamented his team’s enthusiasm, noting last Saturday’s session was not quite what he expected to see.

Chambliss believes this weekend’s scrimmage will be more to his liking as the Bulldogs forge ahead to the season opener against Clemson.

“We always say that because we want to see growth from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage. Obviously, we haven't put – the first scrimmage was the first time we put pads on since spring,” Chambliss said. “That's a long time to go without a lot of tackling. It's a long time to go without actually going into a game-like simulation and going from last week into this week. We just want to see everybody be freer, be looser, and play the game like how they want to play and just be physical and tough. We just need to not be out-hustled and be everything our defense wants to be.”

Chaz Chambliss believes Georgia's offense is the best in the country.
Chaz Chambliss believes Georgia's offense is the best in the country. (UGA Sports Communications)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvaGlnaC1wcmFpc2UtZnJvbS1jaGF6LWNoYW1ibGlzcyIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdhLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGaGlnaC1wcmFpc2UtZnJvbS1jaGF6LWNoYW1i bGlzcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==