With the second and final “official” scrimmage now complete, Georgia’s football focus will shift toward the season-opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Clemson.

If you’ve followed the various post-practice press conferences since the start of fall camp, every week there have been questions about the Tigers, their personnel, and just how “excited” the Bulldogs are about facing their long-time rival to kick off the 2024 campaign.

So far, the responses have been the same. Players have not seen enough on the Tigers to make an educated comment.

The only focus for Kirby Smart and his players has been the Bulldogs, their preparation, and what they need to do to be successful, not just against Clemson, but for the rest of the season.

This week will arguably be the most grueling of the month as Kirby Smart and his assistants take advantage of one more “off week” to push their players before moving into game week preparations.

While there are still some personnel questions to be answered, the next two weeks will be centered on fine-tuning and staying healthy.