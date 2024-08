Below, see how former Georgia players performed in this weeks games.

It’s Week 2 of the NFL exhibition season.

Defensive end Tramel Walthour : Did not record any stats.

Linebacker Roquan Smith: Did not record any stats.

Tight end Charlie Woerner: Did not record any stats

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter: Did not record any stats.

Defensive tackle Zion Logue: Played but did not record a tackle.

Tight end John FitzPatrick : Three receptions for 14 yards.

Running back D’Andre Swift : Did not record any stats.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter: Did not record a stat.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis: Did not record a stat.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean: Led team with five tackles.

Running back Kendall Milton: Two carries for two yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 10 yards.

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Houston

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter: Recorded one tackle

New York

Tight end Lawrence Cager: Did not record any stats

Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas: Starting left tackle

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie: – Was targeted once. Returned one punt for 12 yards, and averaged 27.67 yards on three kickoff returns.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari: Did not record a stat.