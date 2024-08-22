Here is the Aug. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bulking back up

Linebacker Damon Wilson was unable to play in Georgia's Orange Bowl win over Florida State due to a meniscus tear. As a result of the injury, Wilson's weight dropped to 235 pounds.

To ensure he would be ready for the upcoming season, Wilson made sure to train with his father during the year to add the needed muscle mass.

“After my injury I was around 235 and then came home, me and my dad focused on putting on weight and getting my legs balanced. I tried to put on like 15, the highest I got to was about like 252,” Wilson said. “I think the season I'll be playing around 248, 250, that'll be my area, my range.”

Wilson further explained why he needs to be around 250 pounds for the 2024 campaign.

“For me, I know my plan wasn't just to be an edge rusher; I want to be able to play first and second down,” Wilson said. “I need that extra weight to be able to anchor, hold my weight against bigger tackles, aggressive tackles, be able to root out people, and just overall strike and that will help me.”

Pickles the offensive lineman

Dylan Fairchild has a nickname among his teammates, and one that now has potential to stick from the fan base.

The nickname is "Pickles."

Fairchild said he's not sure who came up with it, but the nickname began as a playing on his first name Dylan, as in dill pickle. Earnest Greene III had nothing but good things to say about his teammate has worked this offseason.

“Pickles is a strong man on campus. That’s kind of his motto,” Greene said. “It’s good to have someone like Dylan Fairchild on the offensive line. That’s why you come somewhere like Georgia, to play with and compete with somebody like him.”

