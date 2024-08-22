PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Damon Wilson bulks back up

Damon Wilson. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Damon Wilson. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bulking back up

Linebacker Damon Wilson was unable to play in Georgia's Orange Bowl win over Florida State due to a meniscus tear. As a result of the injury, Wilson's weight dropped to 235 pounds.

To ensure he would be ready for the upcoming season, Wilson made sure to train with his father during the year to add the needed muscle mass.

“After my injury I was around 235 and then came home, me and my dad focused on putting on weight and getting my legs balanced. I tried to put on like 15, the highest I got to was about like 252,” Wilson said. “I think the season I'll be playing around 248, 250, that'll be my area, my range.”

Wilson further explained why he needs to be around 250 pounds for the 2024 campaign.

“For me, I know my plan wasn't just to be an edge rusher; I want to be able to play first and second down,” Wilson said. “I need that extra weight to be able to anchor, hold my weight against bigger tackles, aggressive tackles, be able to root out people, and just overall strike and that will help me.”

Pickles the offensive lineman

Dylan Fairchild has a nickname among his teammates, and one that now has potential to stick from the fan base.

The nickname is "Pickles."

Fairchild said he's not sure who came up with it, but the nickname began as a playing on his first name Dylan, as in dill pickle. Earnest Greene III had nothing but good things to say about his teammate has worked this offseason.

“Pickles is a strong man on campus. That’s kind of his motto,” Greene said. “It’s good to have someone like Dylan Fairchild on the offensive line. That’s why you come somewhere like Georgia, to play with and compete with somebody like him.”

UGASports Live

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2lUWktHUEh2WTRBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Also on UGASports

Key points from Wilson's press conference.

Key points from Dominic Lovett's press conference.

The one factor that has UGA in a good place for Ousmane Kromah.

Big time NIL deal

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EQVdHUyBBUFBST1ZFRCDwn5C2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vU3RhcmtzTWFsYWtpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT dGFya3NNYWxha2k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Y2Fyc29uYmVjazAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYXJzb25iZWNr MDE8L2E+IGFyZSBsb2NrZWQgaW4gZm9yIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gd2l0aCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JlYXRzYnlkcmU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJlYXRzYnlkcmU8L2E+LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZWF0c1BhcnRuZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCZWF0c1BhcnRuZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZWF0c0VsaXRlP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmVhdHNFbGl0ZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RVOTN5cjNpWE0iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UVTkzeXIzaVhNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODI2MjQ3OTc4MzAw MTAwODg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC1kYW1vbi13 aWxzb24tYnVsa3MtYmFjay11cCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC1kYW1vbi13 aWxzb24tYnVsa3MtYmFjay11cCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==