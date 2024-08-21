Getting out from under your parents' roof is usually a highlight for athletes and students alike when shipping off to college.

That’s not so with Georgia sophomore Damon Wilson II.

When Wilson matriculated to Athens from Nokomis, Fla., his mom and dad came along, too.

“My parents do live with me right now,” smiled Wilson, who joked that having mom and dad at home with him isn’t cramping his style.

“Well, yes and no. But what's more important? What are the priorities? Wilson said. “If I’ve got to be here two more years with my parents to get where I want to go. I'll do it.”

This isn’t a case of Mom and Dad being unwilling to let go.

Quite the contrary.

Wilson’s burgeoning football career is a true family affair with both parents playing key roles.

“I think my dad's going to be my trainer for my whole life. He's one of the very few people who understand me as well as my mom,” Wilson said. “My mom's like my second nutritionist besides Georgia staff. She's up making breakfast, helping me keep my weight on because that was one of my biggest struggles.”

After missing the Orange Bowl with a meniscus tear, Wilson's weight dropped to 235 pounds.

“After my injury I was around 235 and then came home, me and my dad focused on putting on weight and getting my legs balanced. I tried to put on like 15, the highest I got to was about like 252,” Wilson said. “I think the season I'll be playing around 248, 250, that'll be my area, my range.”

Wilson hopes the added weight will assist his development in other ways well.

“For me, I know my plan wasn't just to be an edge rusher; I want to be able to play first and second down,” Wilson said. “I need that extra weight to be able to anchor, hold my weight against bigger tackles, aggressive tackles, be able to root out people, and just overall strike and that will help me.”