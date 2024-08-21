Wide receiver Dominic Lovett spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

• Lovett says he sees a lot of himself in transfer London Humphreys.

• Lovett said the only thing he worries about is winning as a team.

• Lovett said he never played special teams until he came to Georgia. Said he enjoys it.

• Lovett said Colbie Young is being brought along just like the rest of the rest of the receivers. “We’re competing every day,” Smith said.

• Lovett said all the wide receivers sit down every day to discuss the good and bad, and what they need to be the best it can be.

• Lovett said all the receivers are comfortable with the playbook.

• Lovett said star Joenel Aguero’s confidence, and swag are different than a year ago.

• Lovett was asked about Clemson: “I heard they’re a good team.” Reminded the media the Bulldogs have not started focusing on him yet.

• Lovett said new wide receiver coach James Coley and former wide receiver coach Brian McClendon both have the same standard. “There really hasn’t been a chance,” Smith said.

• Lovett said freshman Ellis Robinson IV also plays with a lot of swag, “Like all the young bucks, honestly,” he said.

• Lovett said “Our conviction” separates Georgia from other teams.

• Lovett joked that Southern Cal wide receiver Michael Jackson “doesn’t talk.”