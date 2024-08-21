Georgia outside linebacker Damon Wilson met with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Here's what the Bulldog sophomore had to say.

Wilson said he was at 235 pounds after his injury last year. He got up to about 252 and plans to play around 248 to 250 pounds this season. He said his plan has been to play all three downs, and this will help him do that and stay healthy. The Georgia nutrition staff helped Wilson develop a good plan.

Mentally, Wilson said he's focused on learning all of the calls the defense uses on early downs, not just the "nickel rabbit" calls used in pass-rushing situations.

Wilson said he has won throughout most of his football career. He doesn't like losing. Georgia was a place he felt like he would be pushed and would work around people who are as good or better than him.

Wilson called Chaz Chambliss "the old head of the team." He doesn't talk much, but he knows about the entire defense and imparts loads of advice to younger players.

One of Wilson's "welcome to Georgia" moments was the mental stamina required to sit in meetings for several hours. He also added that he never played special teams until he got to Georgia.

Wilson said he has learned how to set the edge and be in the right position from junior Mykel Williams. Wilson said Williams is always telling people what to do on the field.

Wilson is very close with his parents. They live with him right now. He said he feels like his dad will be his trainer his entire life, while his mother acts as a "second nutritionist" who makes him breakfast in the mornings. There are pros and cons to living with his parents, but it's all about reaching his ultimate goals.