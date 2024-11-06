The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Dwight Phillips get more reps?

Here is the Nov. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Could more be in store for Phillips?

Freshman running back Dwight Phillips scored the touchdown that effectively put away Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida. While he hasn't played much this season, his speed is certainly enticing for an offense that is looking for a spark.

Given the injuries to Georgia's backfield, perhaps Phillips, who has continued to improve throughout the season at practice, could see his role increase once again this week against Ole Miss.

“He can do some more things. He's a bright kid. He’s really smart. He's 193 pounds or something. He's a kid that's getting better each and every day, and he's growing a lot,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He wasn't here in the spring, so he didn't get to go through spring, and he hasn't played in an offense quite this style. He's growing. What's crazy is you tell him something once, and he remembers it, and he does a good job with learning.”

Of course, Trevor Etienne will remain the starter, although he's dealing with an injury to the ribs at the moment. Smart said Etienne was able to practice Tuesday and hopes he will be able to suit up Saturday.

“He's been great. He did some extra conditioning, taking some reps,” Smart said after practice. “He’s been in a black shirt, but he's toughing it out. You'll have to figure out all the things he can and can't do. It was hard to say after the Monday practice, he didn't do much. He was still stiff and sore. He ran around a little bit, loosened up, and then he did some more stuff today. He took some reps.”

What Beck needs to fix

While quarterback Carson Beck made a number of mistakes against Florida, Smart said it wasn't as bad as it seemed after reviewing the game tape. However, Smart noted the things that Beck needs to fix moving forward.

“I think I was more pleased after watching the game than anything, because, I mean, he had 73 snaps. He had 68 winning decisions, really good decisions. I mean, 68 for 73, pretty good in any sport I'm in that you're in,” Smart said. “I think the concern is the mistakes can't be catastrophic. You’ve got to make good decisions and the two plays that he ends up turning the ball over on, they weren't great looks defensively against that call.”

Smart added that Beck must be willing to move on to the next play in those situations.

“We were expecting something else. So, when that happens, you got to play for the next down, right? It's the most common thing in football. You’ve got to be willing to concede a down and move on, especially when it's first down,” Smart said. “Both those were, and two of those were those situations. But I still think that in 68 out of 73 decision-making processes, he did the right thing and made some really, really elite plays and throws within the game. He’s just got to down on the catastrophic plays.”

