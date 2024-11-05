A different CJ Allen faces Ole Miss again

Georgia's 2023 and 2024 meetings with Ole Miss are separated by 364 days. For linebacker CJ Allen, though, it feels like a lifetime.

Allen found himself thrown into the fire against the Rebels last season. He made his first career start due to Bulldog injuries at the position.

That day Allen answered the call, registering nine tackles and a sack. As he prepares to face Ole Miss again, Allen said his confidence has grown "tremendously" since that meeting a year ago.

"My confidence has grown a lot because, I mean, that's what it kind of all boils down to, your confidence," Allen said. "You know, you've got to have a lot of confidence in a position to get guys in the right spot and make the right call and being able to execute that call. So, I think my confidence has grown tremendously."

Allen remembered a lot of thoughts going through his mind that day. But when it came time to play, Allen told himself that it's still the same game he has always played. He said he prepared for that moment like he was already a starter, preparing him for his number being called.

Allen's 41 tackles rank second on the Bulldogs in 2024, just behind Malaki Starks' total of 43. His most recent performance, in the eyes of head coach Kirby Smart, registered as one of his best.

Against Florida, Allen had eight tackles. He also had an interception in the fourth quarter that set the Bulldogs up for the game-sealing touchdown.

"It was a big play," Smart said after the game. "I thought the guy was wide open, and they had a nice play called, a little bootleg action. It was a copycat play from one we had seen earlier this year and given up a touchdown, and the guy was open. CJ Allen made a freaky, unbelievable play to jump up and snag it, and that was probably the biggest change in the game.”

Allen said he saw the play coming. As he went with his man in the flat, he felt someone open behind him. Then he "just jumped up and reached for it and came down with it."

That play shows off Allen's innate football instincts. But it also showcases the confidence that has him getting better and better in the middle of Georgia's defense.

"He had a couple touchdown-saving type tackles. He had a couple checks on our defense. The obvious was the interception," Smart said. "He's a high motor, high energy, and you know what? He practices really hard too. So it carries over for him, and we have to keep him improving at that same rate."