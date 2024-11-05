November 5 War Room

in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to the Ole Miss game.
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference
UGASports has the key points from CJ Allen's press conference on Monday.
Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference
Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.
Kirby Smart on Trevor Etienne
Inside, Kirby Smart offers an update on Trevor Etienne who left the game with Florida due to a rib injury.
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference.
in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to the Ole Miss game.
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference
UGASports has the key points from CJ Allen's press conference on Monday.
Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference
Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.
Welcome to this week's Georgia recruiting War Room!
This week we discuss more movement in the defensive back class, a note on five-star Justus Terry, observations from the road last week, and much more.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S