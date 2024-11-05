The initial College Football Playoff rankings announced

Georgia is projected to be the No. 2 seed in the 12-team College Football Playoffs announced on Tuesday night on ESPN.

If the season were to end today, the Bulldogs (7-1) - ranked No. 3 in the inaugural CFP poll - would receive a first-round bye and play the winner of a Notre Dame and Penn State contest.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 but would be a five seed since No. 1 Oregon is in the same conference. The Bulldogs were ranked behind the Buckeyes based on their loss to Alabama according to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

"But what we felt in terms of the losses they had, Ohio State lost to No. 1 Oregon by one and Georgia lost at Alabama which is ranked No. 11. That was really the difference. We are splitting hairs looking at two good teams," Manuel said.

Of course, there is still a month's worth of football to go.

As you might suspect, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn't giving Tuesday's playoff prognostications a second thought.

"I don't think you can worry about it much. Certainly, whatever it is today, it won't be next week or the next week or the next week," Smart said Tuesday after practice. "So it's great energy and buzz for you guys and for fans, I guess. But every minute you spend worrying about that is one less that I'm worried about our team.

The Bulldogs obviously still have work to do.

Georgia travels to No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30, ABC), before returning home for a night game next week against No. 7 Tennessee. The Bulldogs close out the season at home against UMass and Georgia Tech. Then there's a possible spot in the SEC Championship game before the playoffs are set to begin.

First-round games will be played on Dec. 20 at the home stadium of the higher-ranked teams.

Quarterfinal games will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, with the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, and the Fiesta Bowl serving as the hosts.

Semifinal games will be held at the Orange and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 9, with the National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20.