The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Constructing an elite offensive line

Here is the Sept. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Building an offensive line

Perhaps the deepest and strongest unit on a Georgia roster full of elite players is the offensive line.

Constructing this deep and strong unit has not been simple, especially with the transfer portal making it easy for players to come and go as they please. However, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that finding talented offensive linemen has become tougher and not just because of the portal.

A lot of it has to do with the numbers at the position available out of high school.

“Well, it's a challenge in every era. I mean, offensive linemen are fewer and far between. First of all, there's less people in this world that are 6-foot-3, 6-4, than there are 5-10,” Smart said. “Less and less kids, in my opinion, are playing football at that size, so there's less and less, what do you say, a pool of players to get. We've gotten a lot of feedback from the NFL that, you know, it's the position they struggle the most to find. They're in constant pursuit in these colleges of looking and finding and trying to find linemen.”

Smart noted that if the NFL is finding it hard to identify league-caliber offensive linemen, so are colleges.

“If they're struggling to find them, so are we. And it's certainly that way at the high school level too,” Smart said. “I can't say it's deteriorated over 10 years, because I don't know it was hard 10 years ago to find them.”

Aguero's leap

Smart said that safety Joenel Aguero made a sizable leap from his freshman to sophomore seasons. That improvement and understanding of the defense has allowed him to begin this season as a starter.

Smart said Aguero's ability to learn behind Tykee Smith, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helped him tremendously.

“He's tough. He's physical. He seeks contact. He has learned our defense. He was a kid that was really talented coming out of high school,” Smart said. “He was talented last year, but he wasn't knowledgeable of the football concepts we do. He's taken a lot of reps. He went every rep last year behind Tykee. Usually in our defense, if you can do that for a year, you can grow and get better. He's done that.”

Aguero said he is thankful for Smith's assistance in teaching him the ins and outs of the Georgia defense a year ago.

“Really, it was just how he detailed everything,” Aguero said. “He kind of took me under his wing last yea. I just learned from him and everything he did, realizing what a fight and battle it is just to get on the field for playing time.”

Also on UGASports

The UGASports injury tracker.

Georgia commits were excellent on the football field last week.



Elijah Griffin locked in his official visit to Georgia.

A gameday visit impressed Rivals250 defensive back Blake Stewart.

Countdown to Kentucky