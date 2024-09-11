For Joenel Aguero, the devil's in the details

There’s not a day that goes by that sophomore star Joenel Aguero doesn’t utilize the lessons taught to him by former teammate Tykee Smith.

“Really, it was just how he detailed everything,” said Aguero, who studied how to play the position as the backup for Smith, currently a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He kind of took me under his wing last year,” Aguero said. “I just learned from him and everything he did, realizing what a fight and battle it is just to get on the field for playing time.”

Last month, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann acknowledged the same.

“That's one of the most underrated aspects of coming to play football at Georgia is the people that you get to play with that become a part of your circle, that you get to learn from, that becomes a part of your family,” Schumann said. “He had the opportunity to learn from three guys (Smith, Javon Bullard, and Kamari Lassiter), not just those three. Those three guys who left here last year were incredibly detailed and mature, and they went about their business the right way. I think that really helped him go through last season as he was learning.”

Aguero was paying attention.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, the jump Aguero made this past spring “was just really incredible” and together with JaCorey Thomas, that gives the Bulldogs two solid players at the star position.

“He's tough. He's physical. He seeks contact. He has learned our defense. He was a kid that was really talented coming out of high school,” Smart said. “He was talented last year, but he wasn't knowledgeable of the football concepts we do. He's taken a lot of reps. He went every rep last year behind Tykee. Usually in our defense, if you can do that for a year, you can grow and get better. He's done that.”

Aguero – who doesn’t mince words – agreed.

“I'll just say my detail,” Aguero said in response to where he feels the most improvement has been made. “I’ve been really detailed; focused.”