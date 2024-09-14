Georgia injury tracker - SATURDAY UPDATE

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries as the Bulldogs prepare to play Kentucky.

There was no mention of Daniel Harris.

The SEC will release one final availability report 90 minutes before Saturday night's game.





SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

The SEC released the final availability report for Georgia's game with Kentucky at 6:00.

Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, Jordan Hall, and Roderick Robinson were all ruled out, as they were on Friday.

Xzavier McLeod, who was listed as questionable on Friday, is listed as a game-time decision.

Kentucky's report read as follows:

Running back Chip Trayanum - Out

Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV - Out

Running back Jason Patterson - Out

Linebacker Devin Smith - Out

Defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young - Out

Offensive lineman Jager Burton - Out

Offensive lineman Courtland Ford - Out

Defensive lineman Tavion Gadson - Out

Defensive lineman Josaih Hayes - Out

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston - Game-time decision

Offensive lineman Gerald Mincey - Game-time decision





6:20 p.m. update - Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris did indeed make the trip after being arrested on reckless driving charges Thursday night. Harris was out on the field early for warmups along with other defensive backs.

7:10 p.m. update - McLeod is dressed out and going through pregame warmups. So is Harris.

7:20 p.m. update - Harris stood off to the side while the defense went through a pregame walkthrough. Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson wennt with the second team. That would seem to indicate Harris won't be playing in tonight's game.

8:00 p.m. update - McLeod takes the field, helping out with a tackle for loss.

8:43 p.m. update - Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge went down grabbing at his left foot. He is attended to by trainers and limps off with some assistance.

8:53 p.m. update - Ratledge heads to the locker room on a cart.

8:58 p.m. update - Ratledge is announced as "out with a knee and ankle injury" in the press box.

9:18 p.m. update - Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is down after pursuing Brock Vandagriff on a scramble. He grabbed at his right leg or knee. He limps off mostly under his own power and did not go into the injury tent.

9:50 p.m. update - Ingram-Dawkins is back on the field to stat the second half.





POSTGAME UPDATE

Smart said he didn't know much about the extent of Tate Ratledge's injury. He was told the senior offensive lineman is dealing with ankle and knee injuries, but he isn't sure which is worse.

Trevor Etienne played "dinged up" according to Smart.

As for Harris, Smart said he was available but it was a coach's decision not to play him.