The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Carson Beck loves helmet communication

Carson Beck throws a pass in practice. (UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Beck's loving in-game communication

During the offseason, Carson Beck has been learning how to adjust with an earpiece in his helmet delivering play calls now that the NCAA is allowing the use of this technology.

This is an adjustment for college players, as previously they had to be signaled plays in from the sideline.

Beck said he's been a big fan of this adjustment thus far.

“Absolutely, because I’m able to get the play even faster. The other guys are looking at the sidelines and I’m hearing the play and trying to dissect,” Beck said. “I’m watching the defense to get set up as I’m hearing the play in my mind so those thoughts can get in even quicker.”

The helmet communication won't eliminate sideline signals, of course. Crowd noise and other factors will still require the traditional signal calling as well.

“It’s definitely different being able to hear through the headset, as opposed to looking at the signals on the sideline. But we’ll still do both, which if you can’t hear, your eyes go straight to the sidelines,” Beck said. “But I don’t think we’ll have any communication issues, but we’ll see as far as actually being able to hear and hear Coach (Mike) Bobo in the helmet.”

Montgomery to miss rest of 2024 high school season

Georgia quarterback commit Ryan Montgomery will miss the rest of the 2024 high school football season due to a torn ACL. Montgomery is the 68th overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2025.

"I know this, he will attack rehab like his hair is on fire," Montgomery's father Mike Montgomery told UGASports.

Film Don't Lie

Also on UGASports

Kirby Smart stayed mum on Trevor Etienne's status for Saturday's game against Clemson.

Key points from Beck's press conference.

Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference.

Game time, TV info

