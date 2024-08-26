PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Key points from Carson Beck's press conference

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia’s preseason scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from what he had to say to kick off Clemson week.

Beck said the main reason he came back was to "finish the job" and win a national championship. He said the team is excited as it finally enters another game week.

This fall is very different for Beck after having the starting job for a full year. He said some of the nerves he had going into the season last year aren't there this fall. The jump from game one to game 14 was huge last year, and Beck is excited to see the progression from his 15th start to however long the Bulldogs play in 2024.

Beck feels confident in his hold on the offense. He understands the offense "like the back of my hand", understanding plays to check to and what to do against certain coverages. He added that the helmet radios allow him to get plays even faster, which speeds up his thought process before the snap.

Beck feels the running back room is very deep. He called Branson Robinson a "crazy athletic guy" who makes plays every time he gets the ball. Beck added that Trevor Etienne and Cash Jones are threats both on the ground and in the air.

Beck said he has worked on stepping into the vocal leader role on the team and the offense. He said he leaned on center Sedrick Van Pran for much of that last year, but he's been trying to step into those shoes ever since spring practice.

Clemson stands out to Beck as a team "that will challenge you, get up in your face." He said the Tigers want to play man coverage and pressure the quarterback.

