Georgia quarterback Carson Beck met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from what he had to say to kick off Clemson week.

Beck said the main reason he came back was to "finish the job" and win a national championship. He said the team is excited as it finally enters another game week.

This fall is very different for Beck after having the starting job for a full year. He said some of the nerves he had going into the season last year aren't there this fall. The jump from game one to game 14 was huge last year, and Beck is excited to see the progression from his 15th start to however long the Bulldogs play in 2024.

Beck feels confident in his hold on the offense. He understands the offense "like the back of my hand", understanding plays to check to and what to do against certain coverages. He added that the helmet radios allow him to get plays even faster, which speeds up his thought process before the snap.

Beck feels the running back room is very deep. He called Branson Robinson a "crazy athletic guy" who makes plays every time he gets the ball. Beck added that Trevor Etienne and Cash Jones are threats both on the ground and in the air.

Beck said he has worked on stepping into the vocal leader role on the team and the offense. He said he leaned on center Sedrick Van Pran for much of that last year, but he's been trying to step into those shoes ever since spring practice.

Clemson stands out to Beck as a team "that will challenge you, get up in your face." He said the Tigers want to play man coverage and pressure the quarterback.