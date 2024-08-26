There will apparently be no hints as to Trevor Etienne’s availability for Saturday’s opener at Mercedez-Benz Stadium against Clemson (Noon, ABC).

Head coach Kirby Smart is not saying.

Smart declined to comment one way or the other when asked about the transfer during Monday’s press conference.

“I don’t really talk about any of the other stuff, regardless of any of our players with suspensions,” Smart said. “But I’m excited about any of those guys who have an opportunity to play it back.”

Smart did not budge when pressed further about Etienne, whose charges of underage drinking and DUI were dropped after pleading no contest to three other lesser vehicular charges.

Two other Bulldogs with recent driving arrests – linebacker Smael Mondon and wide receiver Sacovie White – recently had their charges dropped.

When asked if decisions had been made about what players might be suspended, Smart did not blink.

“Like I said, we don’t discuss those; thank you,” he said.

Smart did have some other news regarding his running back room.

Sophomore Roderick Robinson underwent surgery to repair the toe that he injured during Georgia’s first scrimmage two weeks ago.

Smart said it’s not clear when Robinson will return.

Assuming Etienne is a no-go and Robinson is out, that will leave Branson Robinson, walk-on Cash Jones, plus freshmen Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr. to handle the running back duties against the Tigers.

“Yeah, I'm really excited about the backs we've got. The guys have worked really hard. They continue to grow and get better,” Smart said. “Rod's toe is still an issue for him. But I mean, anytime you go into the new season, you're like, what do I have? You don't really know what you have. That's why it's so critical in our spring to go out and play our spring game like it's a game because it's the first version of your new self.”

Smart said he’s pleased with what he’s seen.

“I felt really comfortable with where our backfield is in those games and doing a good job. I mean, at Georgia, we don't say, okay, let's start all over. There's these guys that have been in our program that have been picking up stunts, blitzes that our defense runs,” Smart said. “We do two-spot walkthroughs where they're getting to pick things up. So, there's a lot of guys that have had a lot of reps doing those things that hopefully have great games Saturday.”

Also:

Smart had some good news regarding wide receiver Colbie Young who missed time during fall camp with a hamstring injury. It seems the Miami transfer will be able to go against Clemson.

“Yeah, Colbie has been great.... He's been able to get out there and run and do some things,” Smart said. “He’s been great; he should be ready to go.”