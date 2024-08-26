PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Georgia QB commit Ryan Montgomery to miss rest of 2024 season

Georgia quarterback Ryan Montgomery.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Ryan Montgomery's senior season is over before it truly got started.

The Georgia quarterback commit will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a knee injury that will require surgery on his ACL. Montgomery announced the news via his Twitter account.

Montgomery suffered the injury this past Friday night.

"I know this, he will attack rehab like his hair is on fire," Montgomery's father Mike told UGASports.

Montgomery excelled during the camp circuit this summer, most notably at the Elite 11 Finals. He has climbed to No. 68 overall in the 2025 Rivals250, ranking fifth among pro-style quarterbacks.

Montgomery has been committed to Georgia since April. He plans to enroll early at Georgia this winter.

