The Georgia quarterback commit will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a knee injury that will require surgery on his ACL. Montgomery announced the news via his Twitter account.

Ryan Montgomery's senior season is over before it truly got started.

"I know this, he will attack rehab like his hair is on fire," Montgomery's father Mike told UGASports.

Montgomery excelled during the camp circuit this summer, most notably at the Elite 11 Finals. He has climbed to No. 68 overall in the 2025 Rivals250, ranking fifth among pro-style quarterbacks.

Montgomery has been committed to Georgia since April. He plans to enroll early at Georgia this winter.