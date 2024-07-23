Here is the July 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Beck has high expectations for himself

Entering his final season at Georgia, quarterback Carson Beck knows what kind of expectations he's walking into. He's the preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy on a team that will be expected to compete for a national championship.

Beck, however, said he places even higher expectations on himself. That helps him filter out the outside noise by knowing there's no one who can critique and adjust the way he can.

“There are expectations but none of those expectations are higher than the ones I put on myself. I’m my biggest critic, so anything anybody could ever say about me will never hurt me because it won’t be worse than anything I’ve said to myself,” Beck said. “The biggest thing is staying focused on the team and what the ultimate goal is and winning the national championship. For me, whenever the team is doing good things, everything else just tends to fall into place.”

Beck noted that he's aware of the preseason prognostications placed upon him. He said he's done everything he can to not think or worry about those things.

“If I really dove into that and thought about that, it would hurt me as a player,” Beck said. “So, for me, my head space always stays on the team and the players.”

Is Smart on a trajectory like Urban Meyer?

Radi Nabulsi participated in Adam Friedman's Fact or Fiction article, with this statement posed to him: With Georgia's recent run-ins with police, Kirby Smart is becoming more like Urban Meyer at Florida than he is becoming Nick Saban.

Nabulsi called fiction on this one.

"On TV and radio, I am constantly asked about Smart in relation to Nick Saban and the dynasty the Alabama coach created in Tuscaloosa," Nabulsi said. "Smart has won two out of the last three national championships, and he is primed for another title run. The comparisons to Saban are constant, as Nick is the gold standard for coaches. Smart has not lost a regular-season game in three years. That is far more Saban-esque than Meyer-like.

"Yet off-the-field issues continue to plague Smart's program. His detractors would love to say he's another Urban. Yet this is a new era. Smart has a loaded roster of four- and five-star athletes who for the most part all have newer, higher-performance vehicles that were bought with their NIL funds. Let me know when 18-year-olds as a whole decide to stop driving fast, especially in custom cars. Smart has brought in the local police, the state patrol, the athletic director, countless speakers and the school president to speak with his players. Yet they still make offseason headlines, often being arrested on misdemeanor charges that at other schools would be simple traffic tickets. (See the $26 bonds.) Smart has also implemented player suspensions, dismissals and fines for these violations.

"Opponents will point to the recurrence of these incidents as evidence that Smart "doesn't care" about the headlines so long as he wins. I'll point to the fact that being young, rich and stupid is undefeated, regardless of the consequences."

Friedman agreed with Nabulsi, at least for the time being.

"This is fiction … for now. It’s incredible that Kirby Smart has not been able to get a handle on his players’ penchant for speeding," Friedman said. "According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there have now been 24 arrests of Georgia football players for driving-related incidents since January of last year. Whether the charges were ticky-tacky or not, that’s an absurd total that would land any coach in hot water. Does anybody remember recurring off-field incidents like this by teams coached by Nick Saban? No, but that doesn’t immediately swing Smart toward Urban Meyer’s end of the spectrum. Meyer’s Florida eams had longer arrest records and they were filled with many more serious charges than speeding."

Film don't lie