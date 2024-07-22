Georgia quarterback Carson Beck doesn’t keep his head in the sand.

He knows he’s been listed by Las Vegas oddsmakers as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Some even project him to be the top pick in next April’s NFL Draft.

However, as Beck and the Bulldogs look ahead to the start of fall practice on August 1, the quarterback insists postseason accolades are the furthest things from his mind.

“If I really dove into that and thought about that, it would hurt me as a player,” said Beck, who was also voted to the All-SEC preseason first team by league media. “So, for me, my head space always stays on the team and the players.”

Per Beck, clogging up his head with visions of individual grandeur is the worst approach he could take. With team success, he will be more likely to be recognized for his efforts.

“It’s all about the win, one week at a time,” Beck said. “The more simple I keep it, the better things turn out. But yeah, obviously that (winning the Heisman) would be super cool.”

During last week’s SEC Media Days, head coach Kirby Smart said Beck is making himself accountable.

“The reports I'm getting from the weight room is that he's in the best shape he's been in, he's a little lighter and running well,” Smart said. “I've seen some running stuff. I feel really comfortable about Carson because of how much he loves football and how much he likes to watch it.”

Smart has also been impressed with how the senior takes Georgia’s younger receivers under his wing.

“He takes wideouts down and throws with them. He meets with them. That part checks the box,” Smart said. “The biggest thing he could do is maybe start to affect younger players in how he studies, how he manages the defense and helps them at times leading because he's got to take it to another level to take us where we want to go."

Beck says that’s just what he hopes to do.

As for those expectations being placed upon him?

“There are expectations but none of those expectations are higher than the ones I put on myself. I’m my bigger critic, so anything anybody could ever say about me will never hurt me because it won’t be worse than anything I’ve said to myself,” Beck said. “The biggest thing is staying focused on the team and what the ultimate goal is and winning the national championship. For me, whenever the team is doing good things, everything else just tends to fall into place.”