Wes Johnson’s focus on the NCAA Transfer Portal continues.

Monday, former Kentucky outfielder Nolan McCarthy announced on Instagram that he’s going to be a Bulldog.

McCarthy reunites with new Georgia assistant Nick Ammirati, who recently joined Johnson’s staff after coaching at Kentucky for the previous three seasons.

“Thank you Kentucky,” McCarthy said on Instagram. “Can’t say enough good things about this place and program. Extremely lucky to be surrounded by great people every day and in forever grateful for that. I met my best friends for life and got to be around a bunch of ballplayers who left it all out there. Left me better than you found me and I’ll always be in debt to the BBN for letting me be a cat. Championships and memories like this never expire, thank you. Super excited for my next chapter….”

McCarthy joins the Bulldog program after Georgia lost transfer JoJo Jackson (New York Yankees) and JR Freethy (Toronto) to the MLB Draft.

The native of Kalamazoo, Michigan brings plenty of experience to Athens.

McCarthy is coming off a season that saw him hit .288 with eight home runs and 41 RBI last year for the Wildcats, who advanced to the College World Series for the first time in the program’s history.