Charlie Condon not focused on his record setting bonus
Charlie Condon broke all sorts of records for Georgia last year so it comes as no surprise his signing bonus with Colorado also helped set a new Major League mark.
The $9.25 million the Rockies spent to sign the former Bulldog star tied the number Cincinnati paid No. 2 overall pick Chase Burns for the largest draft bonus in the history of the game. Condon was the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft last week.
During a Zoom session with the media on Monday, Condon joked he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his new-found wealth.
“I’m going to put it in my pocket,” Condon smiled. “I’m going to try and not spend too much of it for as long as I can.”
Getting his pro career off on the right foot is Condon’s primary concern.
After signing with the Rockies, Condon and Colorado’s other signed draft selections are currently at the team’s spring training complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they will remain through Friday.
There, Condon and the other players will work with coaches, before the organization decides where to send them to start their respective minor league careers.
For Condon, that’s more exciting than his suddenly upgraded financial status.
“Sure, there are some financial things that come with that, but for me, it was just hearing my name called and knowing my career was progressing to the next level. I’m just excited about getting out there and playing against better competition,” he said. “I’m really not focused on the financial considerations. If that comes with it, so be it, but I’m here because I love baseball, I’m here because I love getting better, and I’m here because of the relationships this game has brought me. It’s an awesome perk but it’s not the main reason for me.”
At Georgia, Condon started at five different positions for the Bulldogs last season.
The Rockies have still not informed him where he will play, but that matters little.
“Wherever I can fit and help the organization is fine with me,” said Condon, whose home run power should translate nicely to Coors Field.
Condon knows the expectations will be there.
“I dealt with a lot of expectations going into this year at college. I had some hype around my name, which is whatever. External expectations seem to change the more you have success or not have success,” Condon said. “What people around the game of baseball think about me is going to continue to change, but I will always expect a higher standard of myself than anyone else will expect from me.”
Condon cites Georgia head coach Wes Johnson for helping him manage those expectations and credits him for being “a great mentor.”
“The biggest thing he rubbed off on me, and I think all the guys at UGA, is how to be a professional in everything you do.He’s a guy who is going to treat you like an adult until you gives him a reason not to,” Condon said. “He’s calm, cool, and collected 24-7. He’s got a good head on his shoulder, he doesn’t push the panic button, makes objective decisions and creates really good relationships with his guys. He’s an easy guy to play for.”
Condon is glad that he did.
“That’s something that I’ll definitely miss about UGA. Wes and I are not out of contact by any means,” he said. “I talked with him on the phone yesterday, and I can tell you I’ll continue to always be in touch with him just because I was lucky to get that year with him this past year.”