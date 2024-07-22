Charlie Condon broke all sorts of records for Georgia last year so it comes as no surprise his signing bonus with Colorado also helped set a new Major League mark.

The $9.25 million the Rockies spent to sign the former Bulldog star tied the number Cincinnati paid No. 2 overall pick Chase Burns for the largest draft bonus in the history of the game. Condon was the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft last week.

During a Zoom session with the media on Monday, Condon joked he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his new-found wealth.

“I’m going to put it in my pocket,” Condon smiled. “I’m going to try and not spend too much of it for as long as I can.”

Getting his pro career off on the right foot is Condon’s primary concern.

After signing with the Rockies, Condon and Colorado’s other signed draft selections are currently at the team’s spring training complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they will remain through Friday.

There, Condon and the other players will work with coaches, before the organization decides where to send them to start their respective minor league careers.

For Condon, that’s more exciting than his suddenly upgraded financial status.

“Sure, there are some financial things that come with that, but for me, it was just hearing my name called and knowing my career was progressing to the next level. I’m just excited about getting out there and playing against better competition,” he said. “I’m really not focused on the financial considerations. If that comes with it, so be it, but I’m here because I love baseball, I’m here because I love getting better, and I’m here because of the relationships this game has brought me. It’s an awesome perk but it’s not the main reason for me.”

At Georgia, Condon started at five different positions for the Bulldogs last season.

The Rockies have still not informed him where he will play, but that matters little.

“Wherever I can fit and help the organization is fine with me,” said Condon, whose home run power should translate nicely to Coors Field.