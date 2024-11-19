The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Brett Thorson's thunderous tackle

Here is the Nov 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Thorson's tackle impresses
Brett Thorson doesn't often have a punt returned against him. His ability to combine distance and hang time has been exceptional for Georgia's special teams, with the junior averaging a career best 46.3 yards per attempt.
Against Tennessee, however, Thorson booted a punt that the coverage unit misplayed, which allowed a 26-yard return by Boo Carter. Preventing the play from being even worse was Thorson, who ran down Carter and stuck a form tackle reminiscent of a linebacker.
That play impressed his teammates, particularly his podcast partner Tate Ratledge, considering that's a side that hasn't been seen from him.
“I didn't think he had that much running in him. But no, that was impressive. He impressed me with that one,” Ratledge said. "He's built like a linebacker … so he could probably tackle. But I thought getting there would be a problem.”
Thorson has had an impressive season, nailing 19 of his 35 punts inside the 20-yard line. He has a long of 58 yards with a career-best net punting average of 43.5 yards.
Ratledge gets back on track
Ratledge has dealt with an ankle injury suffered early this season against Kentucky. He re-aggravated that injury in a loss against Ole Miss, but wanted to do everything in his power to play against Tennessee.
He was able to, and helped Georgia prevent any sacks allowed against Carson Beck in a 31-17 victory.
"He felt he needed to try to go and help the team. And that's just what I respect about Tate," head coach Kirby Smart said. "Some guys would say, well, I don't want to look bad, I don't want to hurt my draft status. Tate said, I'm going to go out there and fight, I'm going to give you everything I got. And he probably shouldn't have been out there, but he stayed out there and fought".
Smart's press conference
