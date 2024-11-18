Georgia Football News and Notes for Monday

Chaz Chambliss receives more accolades

Chaz Chambliss is playing his best football as a Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart made sure reporters knew it during Monday’s press conference. “He's tough, he's physical, and when we had the offensive line injuries, we were forced to find a kind of another fullback of a body type,” Smart said of Chambliss, who served as the upback for Nate Frazier on his game-clinching touchdown run against Tennessee. “I think Chaz's work ethic, his buy-in, his leadership, his film study - Chaz knows what people are running before we do as coordinators sometimes, because he looks at so much tape, and he uses those cues to help him and make plays.” The statistics prove it. His 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss tie him with Jalon Walker for the top marks on the team. “He’s the leader of our defense,” cornerback Daylen Everette said of Chambliss, who had two of his sacks against Tennessee. “He benefited a little bit Saturday, they weren't all sacks, they're not necessarily your play. Somebody else did a really good job and forced the guy to you,” Smart said. “He capitalized on opportunities, and I really love the way he's working and playing with toughness.”

Kirby Smart on Monroe Freeling

Smart said Monroe Freeling held his own during Saturday’s first career start in place of the injured Earnest Greene III. “He had some oversets. He had a couple of times that Carson (Beck) did a nice job moving in the pocket and gave up some pressure. He really competed hard, played physically,” Smart said. “But he got better kind of as the game went on. I thought he had some jitters early, but he's very bright and continues to work really hard.” Greene III continues to recover from a left-arm injury that Smart said hampered his play against Ole Miss.

Don't ask Smart about the SEC championship and playoff implications

The Bulldogs are still alive for a spot in the SEC Championship his team’s path to the college football playoffs, but it’s not a conversation Smart cares to have. Smart’s disdain for “hypothetical questions” is well known and this fell under that category. “I just think that's a hypothetical, the focus is on UMass. I mean, it really is,” Smart said. “Why would I put energy or time into figuring out the best pathway is, including the SEC Championship, when I'm worried about UMass? I just don't think it's a quality conversation.”

Tate Ratledge press conference highlights

Right guard Tate Ratledge took his turn behind the mic Monday. Among the questions: How did his square-dancing routine with Carson Beck after Georgia’s first touchdown Saturday night come about? You can see the routine here below.

“I don't remember how it came about. We started doing it one day, and we were like, ‘Oh, we're going to do that during a game.’ It was in the practice or something,” Ratledge said. “I think I learned that at Armuchee Middle School, PE classes or something like that.” …Ratledge said he hopes to see several of Georgia’s freshmen defensive lineman get their shot against UMass. “I got against these guys every day; Jordan Thomas, Nnamdi Ogboko … they do a tremendous job giving us looks every week,” Ratledge said. “I love seeing the guys on our scout team go out there and play because they truly are what gets us prepared for Saturday. I love seeing our walk-ons play.” …Ratledge joked that podcast partner Brett Thorson surprised him with his athleticism after making a key tackle on a punt return against Tennessee. “I didn't think he had that much running in him. But no, that was impressive. He impressed me with that one,” Ratledge said. "He's built like a linebacker … so he could probably tackle. But I thought getting there would be a problem.” Ratledge was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, while Thorson was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

