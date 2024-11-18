Key points from Daylen Everette's press conference

Georgia corner Daylen Everette met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from his press conference ahead of this weekend's game against UMass.

Everette said the biggest key is to stay poised when the ball is coming at you. It's about looking at the right things and knowing when to time the effort to get the ball out.

Everette has been seeing Daniel Harris getting better and better every day. He's very proud of Harris' recent development.

Freshman receiver Nitro Tuggle has one of the best releases off the line on the team, according to Everette. Everette added that fellow freshman receiver Sacovie White has impressed all year in practice and is getting better every day.

Everette said the team tried not to use the College Football Playoff rankings as motivation against Tennessee. But he did say that it did come up a few times that the matchup with the Volunteers was probably an elimination game.