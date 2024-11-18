War Room - Intel from a massive recruiting weekend in Athens

Welcome to this week's War Room!
This week we cover all the fallout from a loaded recruiting weekend in Athens, including thoughts on a pair of five-stars, a preview of an impending decision, and observations on players in future classes.
Welcome to this week's War Room!
This week we cover all the fallout from a loaded recruiting weekend in Athens, including thoughts on a pair of five-stars, a preview of an impending decision, and observations on players in future classes.
Georgia and Ohio State are battling it out for newly decommitted running back Anthony Rogers.
UGASports has all the recruit reactions from a huge weekend in Athens.
The Dashboard: Just when you're ready to chuck the season, the Georgia Bulldogs keep pulling you back in.
Rivals has the latest on several top Georgia targets who visited Athens this weekend.
There's no place like home. Georgia returned between the hedges and took care of the Vols.
Georgia and Ohio State are battling it out for newly decommitted running back Anthony Rogers.
UGASports has all the recruit reactions from a huge weekend in Athens.
The Dashboard: Just when you're ready to chuck the season, the Georgia Bulldogs keep pulling you back in.