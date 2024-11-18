No surgery needed for Dillon Bell

Dillon Bell’s left ankle is not as serious as it appeared and will not need surgery, head coach Kirby Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game with UMass (12:45 p.m., SEC Network).

However, whether he plays this week against the Minutemen remains a question. Smart said he hopes Bell will return soon.

Bell suffered the injury in the second half of Saturday’s 31-17 win over Tennessee and headed to the locker room before returning in a boot.

With UMass up next Saturday, look for Bell to sit out the game against the Minutemen before hoping to return against Georgia Tech.

True freshman Nitro Tuggle, who played eight snaps against the Volunteers and responded with two catches for 25 yards, is among the players who will be asked to step up.

The status of running back Trevor Etienne also remains in question.

Etienne’s bruised ribs were too painful for the junior to play against the Vols.

Smart said he hopes Etienne will return soon.

Keep an eye on Branson Robinson.

Robinson hasn’t played since suffering an MCL injury against Mississippi State but returned to the practice field last week.