The Daily Recap: Why a freshman defensive end started against Oregon
Here is the Sept. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Why Williams earned a start
In total, Georgia saw 12 true freshmen see the playing field in Saturday’s 49-3 win over Oregon. But among a team loaded in talent, one of those freshmen, defensive end Mykel Williams, earned a start.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Williams has been dynamic at practice during fall camp, which led to the coaching staff’s decision.
“Yeah, practices led to it, just like it'll lead to him not starting. If he doesn't practice well, it's not real hard for us,” Smart said. “You base it on who practices the best, who gives you the best chance to win. And he's done that, really, since he's got here. His work ethic and his humility have been off the charts. And if he continues to do that, coupled with his ability, then he'll probably continue to start. But he's got to play well, and he's got to play big for a guy that's 260, 265.”
WTF
While most people watching couldn’t find much fault with Georgia’s performance, the coaching staff certainly did after evaluating the game film. And after doing so, Smart shared a well-known acronym that he uses to describe instances where the Bulldogs are out of sorts and not in sync.
“They have a lot to improve on. There were a lot of mistakes, mistakes that they’ll tell you were like—we call them WTF moments: 'Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year,'” Smart said. “The largest growth for those games is games 1-3 in terms of reactions to those mistakes. I’ve always wondered, what makes a guy fortunate to not make some of those glaring mistakes? I’ve come to accept them, because for me, it’s more of your response to them. I guess we’ll get to see what those young freshmens' response is this week.”
‘The best it’s ever been’
In his seventh season, Smart believes this is the best coaching staff he’s been able to assemble to date. Smart noted a lot of it has to do with how receivers coach Bryan McClendon, offensive line coach Stacy Searels, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and secondary coach Fran Brown have adjusted to the program.
"The buy-in of those four coaches, the alignment, the understanding of, 'This program’s bigger than me and I’ll sacrifice for the program,'" Smart said. "They understand the role. They’ve done what they’ve been asked to do and they embrace it. There’s a lot of positive energy and enthusiasm at practice, and it works. It’s created a really good kind of connection among the staff."
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins put together five videos breaking down Georgia’s win over Oregon. One of those focused on quarterback Stetson Bennett’s excellence.
Snap counts
Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts from Georgia’s win over Oregon. Williams, who started, saw the second most snaps on the defensive line with 29. Smael Mondon led all linebackers in snaps with 43.
Freshman defensive back Malaki Starks led the secondary with 52 snaps.
UGA names its players of the week
SEC and Big 12 teams are moving to the front for a California three-star prospect.
LSU’s Maason Smith tore his ACL celebrating a play against Florida State.
Eleven undervalued players to draft for your fantasy football team.
