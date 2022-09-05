“We threw the ball a lot and when we did, we were able to complete passes,” Jackson said. “That’s what it’s all about, putting the ball out on the perimeter to guys who can make plays. When you do things like that, it’s always fun. From a recruit’s standpoint, people say Georgia likes to run the ball a lot, but we were able to showcase that we can throw the ball around a lot.”

“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Jackson said. “This was just one game. A lot of people are trying to dictate, ‘Oh, Georgia is going to be better than last year.’ It’s just one game, man. We’ve got to be consistent. If we do that, then yeah, maybe (the offense) can be better than last year.”

However, despite the fact the Bulldogs ravaged the Ducks, scoring touchdowns to cap their first seven possessions, wide receiver Kearis Jackson said it’s still too early to label this year’s identity as something entirely different from the past.

…Twelve true freshmen saw action for Georgia. They included wide receiver Dillon Bell, linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive back Daylen Everette, linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette, running back Branson Robinson, linebacker Darris Smith, defensive end Mykel Williams, defensive lineman Christen Miller, tight end Oscar Delp, defensive back Malaki Starks and punter Brett Thorson.

…Quarterback Stetson Bennett will continue serving as the holder for field goals and extra points. “He's held ever since he's been here. I mean, he's held probably a thousand times. He was Camarda's backup holder. So, it wasn't a new thing. It was we lost the guy that held before, so we go to the next best holder, or the guy that's next up,” Smart said. “And we're training a guy for when Stetson isn't here. It’s one of those things that I think it's important to the kicker to have who they're comfortable with.”

…Smart gave props to Amarius Mims who came to play right tackle on the third series, with Warren McClendon moving to left. “Amarius did a good job in the game. He came in, I think, the third series. Played with some confidence,” Smart said. “Those guys getting some experience, it's critical so they're ready to play when their opportunity comes every down. And I think early in the season, especially, those guys' conditioning level, it helps to have three guys playing at those positions.”

…Although fans may not like to see their school play FCS opponents like Samford, Smart said it’s necessity for those schools if they hope to survive. Although Smart could not predict what the future holds, as far as playing those schools moving forward, he would keep an open mind. “There’s a lot more kids playing at a non-Power 5 level than at the Power 5 level. So, if you're a supplier of talent, and the growth of the game comes from your youth sports and your high school sports, you're going to diminish that as these programs fade away,” Smart said. “Some of these programs cannot, cannot survive without these games. That doesn't mean that I embrace them and love them. It just means that the programs can't survive without this kind of funding, without these games.”

…As to why freshman Mykel Williams started against Oregon, Smart said the answer is simple: “Yeah, practices led to it, just like it'll lead to him not starting. If he doesn't practice well, it's not real hard for us,” Smart said. “You base it on who practices the best, who gives you the best chance to win. And he's done that, really, since he's got here. His work ethic and his humility have been off the charts. And if he continues to do that, coupled with his ability, then he'll probably continue to start. But he's got to play well, and he's got to play big for a guy that's 260, 265.”

…Smart said star Javon Bullard played well in what was his first extensive playing time. But there’s more work to do. “He probably had some first-game jitters like the other guys. And a couple times when he didn't get lined up right, maybe didn't have his eyes in the right place. He plays really hard. He plays really physical,” Smart said. “He's going to continue to get matched up on some big guys. He's got to play big for a guy that's not a real big size. But he's another guy that doesn't back down from contact. And works really hard every day. He gives you everything he's got. And he's a starter, I think, on every special teams, too, which is a credit to the way he plays.”

…Junior defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse is gaining notice for his TikTok videos. Smart could not tell you about that, but he does know the hard work he’s put in on the field. “I'm a lot more concerned how he plays on the field and how he handles himself off the field and all the things he does to help our team. He's worked himself to get better. He's gotten in better shape. I think Tray (Scott) is one of the best developers of defensive linemen in the country,” Smart said. “And this is a guy that, hey, he needed development. He came in here really raw. And he wasn't the player when he got here that is today. He's come a long way. And he can still get better. But he's one of our thicker, tougher guys that can anchor. And if he continues to get better, it gives us a chance to have a really physical presence in there.”

…Tight end Arik Gilbert might not have received the amount of reps that some fans were perhaps expecting, but Smart did not offer any red flags when asked about the LSU transfer along with true freshmen Oscar Delp. “I thought both those guys got to go in the game, tried to gain some confidence,” Smart said. “Certainly, they've got two good players playing in front of them. We think the sky's the limit for both those guys. I'm looking forward to seeing them work today.”