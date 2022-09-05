"Our staff is the best it's ever been," Smart said.

His previous staffs featured future head coaches and decades of coaching experience. This year's edition, on the other hand, had to replace four faces who are gone from the national championship staff of 2021.

The four new additions to the staff reside equally on both sides of the ball. Bryan McClendon (receivers) and Stacy Searels (offensive line) joined the offensive staff, while Chidera Uzo-Diribe (outside linebackers) and Fran Brown (defensive backs) came in on the defensive side.

According to Smart, the success lies with each coach accepting his role in the organization.

"The buy-in of those four coaches, the alignment, the understanding of, 'This program’s bigger than me and I’ll sacrifice for the program,'" Smart said. "They understand the role. They’ve done what they’ve been asked to do and they embrace it. There’s a lot of positive energy and enthusiasm at practice, and it works. It’s created a really good kind of connection among the staff."

Kearis Jackson has seen that up close and personal.

The senior receiver is now under McClendon's tutelage after learning from Cortez Hankton the past four years. He said the new coach has instilled a mentality of going hard every play.

"The transition, not taking plays off, taking every opportunity you can get," Jackson said. "Making sure you just take full advantage of it, because he’ll be ready to loaf you quick. If you don’t finish with your hands on anybody after the play, that’s a loaf. We just try to preach, just keep playing fast and give it all you got."

Those efforts are already being seen on the field. On Georgia's first touchdown in the season-opening win over Oregon, receiver AD Mitchell had a great block to help pave the way for a scoring run from Ladd McConkey.