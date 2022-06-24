The Daily Recap: Where UGA may turn at QB for 2023 class

Here is the June 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. What’s next? With five-star quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) choosing Texas instead of Georgia, the Bulldogs are likely to turn their attention to an in-state prospect at the position for the 2023 class. The Georgia coaching staff has been honest with Kasen Weisman (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) throughout his recruiting, stating that their top priority was Manning. With Manning off the board, Georgia’s attention is forced to move elsewhere. “Weisman is a talented in-state prospect out of South Paulding High School,” Jed May wrote. “He has been in Athens multiple times, including a visit this spring. The Georgia staff has maintained contact with him, but they have also remained open and honest about waiting on Manning's decision. Now that Manning is committed, an offer and increased interest from the Bulldogs could be heading Weisman's way.”

Montgomery strengthens rapport While Georgia is force to adjust its 2023 recruiting at quarterback, it is also strengthening its bond with a player at the position in the 2025 recruiting class. Ryan Montgomery (Findlay/Findlay, Ohio) is a talented and coveted quarterback, with the Bulldogs making quite the impression. "Athens is a great college town," Montgomery said. "It's one of my favorite campuses. The facilities are second to none. The facilities are already crazy right now and they're just continuing to add to them, which is unbelievable. I got a lot of time with Coach Monken which was awesome. He came up (this spring) to watch me throw, which meant a lot. So we repaid a visit back to him and Georgia." Brown’s visit and workout During his most recent visit and workout with Georgia, linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) said he was put through a number of footwork drills to assist with his pass coverage. "He said that naturally, my run footwork was good just because that’s pretty much all we do in high school," Brown said. "There’s a little bit of work there in the passing game just because we don’t do a whole lot of those drills in high school, which is natural because we don’t face a lot of 100% pass teams. He said just to keep getting better is all you can do." Wilson recaps UGA offer Class of 2025 defensive end Trent Wilson (St. John’s College/Washington, D.C.) was excited to receive an offer from Georgia since it’s the program coming off of a national championship. "Georgia just won a national championship, you know. They are a good school," Wilson said. "The defensive line coach is a good person. I know they get a lot of defensive lineman into the league. They are a very good school." Going back in time

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxUaGV5IGtub2NrZWQgaGltIHVwc2lkZSBkb3duIGluIGEgc29t ZXJzYXVsdCHigJ08YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvVEJUP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVEJU PC9hPiB8IDE5OTY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RRFNJa2cxTzc4 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUURTSWtnMU83ODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBH ZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUz OTk1ODY2NTE3OTgzMjMyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIz LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Paying it forward

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJpYVRheWxv cj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFyaWFUYXlsb3I8L2E+IHdhcyBh IHR3by1zcG9ydCBzdGFyIGZvcsKgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9VR0FfV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVR0FfV0JCPC9h PsKgYW5kwqA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VHQVZvbGxl eWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVHQVZvbGxleWJhbGw8L2E+ wqBiZWZvcmUgc2hlIHJvc2UgdG8gZmFtZSBpbiBzcG9ydHMgbWVkaWEuPGJy Pjxicj5Ob3cgc2hlJiMzOTtzIGEgbWVudG9yIGZvciB3b21lbiBhbmQgbWlu b3JpdGllcyBwdXJzdWluZyBjYXJlZXJzIGluIHNwb3J0cyDwn5C2IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kNWF6SjdFVklrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v ZDVheko3RVZJazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTRUMgTmV0d29yayAoQFNFQ05l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VDTmV0d29y ay9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MDAzMTcwMDE5Mjg3MDQwMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Outside the Vent Relationships, visits were key for Manning’s commitment to Texas. Will Ohio State add more elite Florida prospects to the six it already has? In a surprise, Paolo Banchero was taken first overall in the NBA draft. About JFQ Lending