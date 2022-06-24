The Daily Recap: Where UGA may turn at QB for 2023 class
Here is the June 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
What’s next?
With five-star quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) choosing Texas instead of Georgia, the Bulldogs are likely to turn their attention to an in-state prospect at the position for the 2023 class.
The Georgia coaching staff has been honest with Kasen Weisman (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) throughout his recruiting, stating that their top priority was Manning.
With Manning off the board, Georgia’s attention is forced to move elsewhere.
“Weisman is a talented in-state prospect out of South Paulding High School,” Jed May wrote. “He has been in Athens multiple times, including a visit this spring. The Georgia staff has maintained contact with him, but they have also remained open and honest about waiting on Manning's decision. Now that Manning is committed, an offer and increased interest from the Bulldogs could be heading Weisman's way.”
Montgomery strengthens rapport
While Georgia is force to adjust its 2023 recruiting at quarterback, it is also strengthening its bond with a player at the position in the 2025 recruiting class. Ryan Montgomery (Findlay/Findlay, Ohio) is a talented and coveted quarterback, with the Bulldogs making quite the impression.
"Athens is a great college town," Montgomery said. "It's one of my favorite campuses. The facilities are second to none. The facilities are already crazy right now and they're just continuing to add to them, which is unbelievable. I got a lot of time with Coach Monken which was awesome. He came up (this spring) to watch me throw, which meant a lot. So we repaid a visit back to him and Georgia."
Brown’s visit and workout
During his most recent visit and workout with Georgia, linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) said he was put through a number of footwork drills to assist with his pass coverage.
"He said that naturally, my run footwork was good just because that’s pretty much all we do in high school," Brown said. "There’s a little bit of work there in the passing game just because we don’t do a whole lot of those drills in high school, which is natural because we don’t face a lot of 100% pass teams. He said just to keep getting better is all you can do."
Wilson recaps UGA offer
Class of 2025 defensive end Trent Wilson (St. John’s College/Washington, D.C.) was excited to receive an offer from Georgia since it’s the program coming off of a national championship.
"Georgia just won a national championship, you know. They are a good school," Wilson said. "The defensive line coach is a good person. I know they get a lot of defensive lineman into the league. They are a very good school."
Going back in time
Paying it forward
Outside the Vent
Relationships, visits were key for Manning’s commitment to Texas.
Will Ohio State add more elite Florida prospects to the six it already has?
In a surprise, Paolo Banchero was taken first overall in the NBA draft.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!