Sammy Brown discussed both business and pleasure on his most recent trip to Georgia.

He worked out for inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The two focused mainly on Brown's pass coverage skills, an area of his game Brown knows he can improve.

But Brown also sat down with head coach Kirby Smart to discuss fishing, his top hobby outside of the game. Both sides of life added up to another quality visit for the in-state prospect.