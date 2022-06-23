2025 Defensive end Trent Wilson recaps UGA Offer
ATLANTA - Class of 2025 defensive end Trent Wilson is just starting to see his recruiting process take off. The rising sophomore from St. John's (DC) recently received an offer from the University of Georgia.
He discussed what that offer meant to UGASports staff at the Rivals Underclassman Challenge.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news